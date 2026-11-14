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Community Playhouse of Northport kicks off the holiday season with ‘Mary Poppins’
By Press Release,12 days ago
The Community Playhouse of Northport closes out its 4th season with their Fall Main Stage production of Mary Poppins. CPN lives up to its mission statement of a warm, welcoming and inclusive family-friendly environment, with a cast of 50+ adults and children, all jam-packed with talent from their youngest performers who are just 8-years old to adults in their 70’s. CPN invites Long Islanders to start the holidays off early and bring the whole family to a production that promises to warm your hearts “In the most delightful way!”