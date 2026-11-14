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Supervisor Panico supports Navigating the Journey’s 4th annual Topgolf fundraiser for addiction recovery
By Press Release,12 days ago
Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel J. Panico joined New York State Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio on Sunday, November 8, at Topgolf in Holtsville for Navigating the Journey, Ltd.’s 4th Annual Topgolf Fundraiser, Driving Home Recovery. The event brought together community members, local supporters and sponsors to raise funds and awareness for individuals and families affected by substance use and addiction.