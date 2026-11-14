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New Miss Long Island Queens crowned
By Press Release,12 days ago
The Miss Long Island Pageants recently crowned two new titleholders on Sunday, November 1 at the Madison Theatre at Molloy University in Rockville Centre. Alexa Cox was crowned Miss Long Island 2027, while Valentina Chapman earned the title of Miss Long Island Teen 2027, beginning an exciting new chapter for one of Long Island’s longstanding organizations dedicated to empowering young women.
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