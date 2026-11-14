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Suffolk County D.A.: Huntington contractor pleads guilty to possessing forged building permit
By Press Release,12 days ago
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Nov. 13 that Tool Time Construction Inc., and the company’s owner, Robert Cortese, 39, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument for presenting a fraudulent Town of Islip building permit to a homeowner in Great River in 2021.