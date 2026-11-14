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Rocky Point schools honor veterans with districtwide celebrations
By Press Release,11 days ago
Students and staff throughout the Rocky Point School District came together on Tuesday, Nov. 10 to honor the men and women who have served in the United States military through a series of heartfelt Veterans Day celebrations. From firsthand accounts shared by local veterans to patriotic musical performances and student tributes, each school took time to recognize the service, sacrifice and dedication of those who have defended our country.