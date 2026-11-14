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Port Jefferson girls volleyball wins fifth straight Suffolk Class C title
By Charlie Zeeve,11 days ago
It was Port Jefferson, the No. 1 seed, pitted against the No. 2 seeded Greenport/Southold girls volleyball squad looking for the Suffolk Class C championship plaque Wednesday night, Nov. 4, at the Brentwood campus of Suffolk County Community College. Greenport sought to exact revenge having lost in both regular season matches against the Royals.