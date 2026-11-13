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Making Democracy Work: How your vote was cast and counted
By Lisa Scott,11 days ago
We hope everyone reading this column was a voter — whether in person or by mail, early or on Election Day. The League of Women Voters, like many nonpartisan good government organizations, rolled up our collective sleeves and worked diligently behind the scenes and up close with many communities and groups to register eligible voters, educate voters on candidates, issues, and voting law.