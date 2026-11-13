undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sound Beach Civic Association hosts year-end celebration
By TBR Staff,10 days ago
The Sound Beach Civic Association held its last meeting of the year Monday, Nov. 9: a meet and greet and party to honor several people and organizations that help to make Sound Beach a great place to live, work and play. Bea Ruberto, president of the civic, reminded everyone that the evening was also a food drive to benefit the Long Island Lending a Helping Hand pantry.