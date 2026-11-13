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Suffolk Plastic Surgeons celebrates opening of new East Setauket location
By Press Release,9 days ago
Suffolk Plastic Surgeons celebrated the opening of its new office at 24 Research Way, Suite 100, in East Setauket with a ribbon-cutting and open house on Friday, Nov. 6. Local officials, community leaders, physicians, staff, and guests gathered to mark the occasion. New York State Senator Mario Mattera and Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich attended the ceremony, while Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay and Councilman Steve Englebright were represented by Salvatore Filosa and Will Laffey, respectively. Three Village Chamber of Commerce President Carmine Inserra served as master of ceremonies.