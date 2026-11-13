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Holiday cheer returns to Stony Brook Village with tree competition
By Press Release,8 days ago
The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) has announced the return of its 47th Annual Holiday Tree Competition to Stony Brook Village. This festive event invites community members, organizations, and businesses to showcase their creativity by decorating one of 55 balsam trees, which will line the walkways of the open-air Stony Brook Village Center.