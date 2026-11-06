undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Obituary: In remembrance of Helen M. O’Connor
By TBR Staff,8 days ago
Helen O’Connor, of Eaton’s Neck, passed away on Oct. 26 at 73 years of age. She was the beloved wife of Brian O’Connor; the loving mother of Sara Shackelford (the late Jordan) and Lauren Davies (Andrew); the cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Emerson, Rylan, Henry and Sophie; the devoted daughter of Marion O’Connor and the late John Champion; and the dear sister of Patricia Kroll (Jeffrey).