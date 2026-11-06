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Obituary: In remembrance of Jan Miller
By TBR Staff,8 days ago
Dr. Jan Miller, DDS, passed at age 68 on Sept. 4. He was a devoted husband, a proud and loving dad and a kind, highly respected dentist who served the community for 39 years. A graduate of the New York University College of Dentistry, Jan began a solo home office in 1986 in Port Jefferson Station in a new community known as Rolling Hills. There he treated his patients like extended family. He was known for his humor, his gentle touch, his honesty, calm demeanor, and ability to ease the fears of nervous patients. His career was not only his work but his passion.