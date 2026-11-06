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Riverhead Farmers Market finds a winter home at Hallockville’s Naugles Barn
By Julianne Mosher,8 days ago
After years of moving between locations, the Riverhead Farmers Market is preparing to settle into a new winter home at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead bringing local farmers, food producers and artisans together inside the museum’s newly renovated Naugles Barn. The market will officially open Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.