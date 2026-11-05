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First New York measles death in decades triggers concerns about lower vaccination rates
By Daniel Dunaief,4 days ago
Amid the spread of a disease once considered eradicated, New York reported its first death from measles in over 30 years earlier this week. An unvaccinated child in Lewis County, which is in upstate New York, died from an infectious disease that has been making a comeback amid vaccine skepticism fueled by the current federal administration and social media.
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