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Letters to the Editor: Nov. 5, 2026
By TBR Staff,2 days ago
Thank you for the “[Theatre Three’s latest musical, ‘Cabaret’]” article in your Oct. 22 printing. That small theatre is a treasure. The shows, cast, scenery, are soooo amazing. They never disappoint and they are a hidden gem like off Broadway. The tickets are so reasonable and the audience gets a reward for attending. We have friends whose grandson has and continues to be in many of the performances or works the lights. We support the arts and we definitely support Theatre Three!!!