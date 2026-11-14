Tazewell’s education scene is busy right now, especially at Southwest Virginia Community College. If you like helping students learn or navigate college, these part-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Southwest Virginia Community College

Southwest Virginia Community College Location: Tazewell, VA (main campus, Bluestone Center, and other sites)

(main campus, Bluestone Center, and other sites) Type: Part-time, adjunct

Pay: $793–$1,058 per semester credit hour (credit); $40/hour (non-credit)

Teach welding for both credit classes and workforce training, with classes that can be scheduled day, evening, or weekends. Great fit if you have 5+ years welding experience, care about safety, and want to help local students and employers build real-world skills.

Employer: Southwest Virginia Community College

Southwest Virginia Community College Location: Tazewell, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.25/hour

Front-line role helping students and families understand and complete financial aid. Good for someone who is detail-oriented, can handle a high-volume office, and likes working with the public while keeping information confidential.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, read the full posting, and get your application in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.