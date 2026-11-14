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🎓 Tazewell VA Education Jobs: Multiple Part-Time Roles Open Now
Tazewell’s education scene is busy right now, especially at Southwest Virginia Community College. If you like helping students learn or navigate college, these part-time roles are worth a look.
Adjunct Instructor of Welding (Credit & Workforce Training)
- Employer: Southwest Virginia Community College
- Location: Tazewell, VA (main campus, Bluestone Center, and other sites)
- Type: Part-time, adjunct
- Pay: $793–$1,058 per semester credit hour (credit); $40/hour (non-credit)
Teach welding for both credit classes and workforce training, with classes that can be scheduled day, evening, or weekends. Great fit if you have 5+ years welding experience, care about safety, and want to help local students and employers build real-world skills.
PT Financial Aid Specialist
- Employer: Southwest Virginia Community College
- Location: Tazewell, VA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $21.25/hour
Front-line role helping students and families understand and complete financial aid. Good for someone who is detail-oriented, can handle a high-volume office, and likes working with the public while keeping information confidential.
If one of these sounds right for you, click through, read the full posting, and get your application in soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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