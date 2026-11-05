🛒 Taylorville, IL Retail Jobs With Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

Taylorville has some solid front-line retail roles open right now, from big national chains to a local favorite stop. Good mix of steady hours, growth paths, and decent pay.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Taylorville, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $56,500 – $125,000/year (range shared by employer)

Lead the whole store operation, from customer service and merchandising to hiring, training, and coaching the team. This is a good fit if you have solid retail management experience and want a role with real responsibility, bonus potential, and a clear path to grow.

Employer: Walmart

Location: 1530 W Springfield Rd, Taylorville, IL 62568

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20 – $33/hour + possible hourly premiums and performance incentives

Oversee the apparel area, help customers on the sales floor, and keep racks and displays looking sharp. Comes with Walmart’s full-time benefits, education perks (Live Better U), and room to move up if you like big-box retail.

Employer: Mach 1 Stores

Location: Taylorville, IL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Starting at $15/hour with $0.25 raises every quarter in year one, weekly pay, and holiday double pay

Front-line cashier and customer service role at a busy local pit stop, with flexible shifts (AM, PM, or nights) and fun, upbeat vibes. Nice extras like PTO even for part-timers, late-night pay bumps, drink and car wash discounts, and 401(k).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Local spots tend to fill good customer-facing roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.