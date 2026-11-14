🏛️ Taylorsville CDBG hearing and funding applications

The City of Taylorsville will hold a Housing and Community Development Needs Public Hearing on November 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM in the Taylorsville City Council Chambers, 2600 West Taylorsville Boulevard.

The City wants public comments to help set priorities for how federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds will be used in PY 2027–2028 to support housing and community projects.

You can:

Speak in person at the hearing, or

Send written comments to City of Taylorsville, Attn: Dina Blaes, Chief of Strategic Engagement, 2600 West Taylorsville Boulevard, Taylorsville, UT 84129 , or

, or Email comments to dblaes@taylorsvilleut.gov.

All residents, including people in protected classes (race/ethnicity, color, sex, religion, national origin, familial status, disability), are encouraged to take part. Translation services and other aids are available by calling (801) 963-5400 at least 3 business days before. TDD/relay: 1-800-346-4128. City Hall is ADA-accessible, and reasonable accommodations are available with 3 business days’ notice.

For agencies seeking CDBG funding, there is a mandatory two-step online application via ZoomGrants: