⚠️ New AI system now answers non‑emergency police calls

Starting Dec. 4, the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center (VECC) is using an AI assistant to handle non-emergency calls to 801-840-4000.

Here’s what changes:

The AI will answer routine questions 24/7 (things like office hours, how to file a police report, or who to contact).

It can help in 30 languages and can text or email you phone numbers and website links.

and can text or email you phone numbers and website links. You can ask for a live person at any time .

. If your situation sounds like an emergency or is unclear, the system will immediately transfer you to a trained dispatcher.

What stays the same:

911 calls are not affected — every 911 call is still answered by a trained dispatcher.

calls are — every 911 call is still answered by a trained dispatcher. Taylorsville Police are still available during business hours at 801-963-5400, ext. 4 if you want to speak directly with staff.

Residents should keep using 911 for emergencies and 801-840-4000 for non-emergency assistance.