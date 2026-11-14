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Taylorsville
⚠️ New AI assistant now answers non‑emergency police calls
12 days ago
⚠️ New AI system now answers non‑emergency police calls
Starting Dec. 4, the Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center (VECC) is using an AI assistant to handle non-emergency calls to 801-840-4000.
Here’s what changes:
- The AI will answer routine questions 24/7 (things like office hours, how to file a police report, or who to contact).
- It can help in 30 languages and can text or email you phone numbers and website links.
- You can ask for a live person at any time.
- If your situation sounds like an emergency or is unclear, the system will immediately transfer you to a trained dispatcher.
What stays the same:
- 911 calls are not affected — every 911 call is still answered by a trained dispatcher.
- Taylorsville Police are still available during business hours at 801-963-5400, ext. 4 if you want to speak directly with staff.
Residents should keep using 911 for emergencies and 801-840-4000 for non-emergency assistance.
More Info: VECC Call Changes | Taylorsville News | Taylorsvil...
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