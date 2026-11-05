📋 Taylorsville, UT Admin Jobs with Multiple Openings

Taylorsville has some solid admin roles right now, from state government to senior living communities. If you’re organized, friendly, and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of Utah – Utah Insurance Department

State of Utah – Location: Taylorsville State Office Building, Taylorsville, UT

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: $15.87 – $29.79 per hour

Benefits: Full State of Utah benefits package

Full State of Utah benefits package Application Deadline: November 17, 2026 (may close earlier once enough applicants apply)

Handle licensing records, prepare documents, and support both the public and internal teams. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, strong with Microsoft Office/Google Suite, and like stable work with room to grow in state government.

Employer: Western States Lodging and Management

Location: Legacy Village of Taylorsville, Taylorsville, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (rate based on experience; exact amount not listed)

Competitive hourly pay (rate based on experience; exact amount not listed) Benefits (for eligible full-time): Medical, dental, vision, HSA options, PTO, vacation, 401(k) with dollar-for-dollar match up to 4%, hotel discounts

Oversee daily office operations, billing, records, and onboarding in a senior living community. Great if you like being the organized “go-to” person and want long-term growth with a company that manages hotels, apartments, and senior living.

Employer: Western States Lodging and Management

Location: Legacy House of Taylorsville, Taylorsville, UT

Type: Listed as full-time ; schedule is part-time hours

Listed as ; schedule is part-time hours Schedule: Mon/Wed/Fri 4:30 pm – 7:30 pm and every other Sat 8:30 am – 5:00 pm

and Salary: Competitive hourly pay (exact amount not listed)

Competitive hourly pay (exact amount not listed) Benefits (for eligible full-time): Medical, dental, vision, HSA options, PTO, vacation, 401(k) with match up to 4%, hotel discounts

Be the first friendly face at the front desk—greet visitors, answer phones, and handle light admin work in a senior living community. Nice option if you want evening and weekend hours, have strong people skills, and like a calm, service-focused role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.