Looking for a fun, loving dog to join your family in Taylorsville, NC? These adoptable pups at Alexander County Animal Services are hoping for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Golden Retriever / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix (listed as Retriever/Plott Hound mix in description)

Golden Retriever / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix (listed as Retriever/Plott Hound mix in description) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Brindle

Shelter: Alexander County Animal Services

Phone: (828) 632-1199

Location: Taylorsville, NC

About Wednesday:

Wednesday is a happy-go-lucky, friendly, and intelligent girl who loves being around people. She also gets along well with other dogs, which makes her a great choice for families who already have a pup at home or are looking for a social companion.

With her cheerful personality and loving nature, Wednesday is ready to brighten someone’s world and be a true family dog.

👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: White with black

Shelter: Alexander County Animal Services

Phone: (828) 632-1199

Location: Taylorsville, NC

About Cheddar:

Cheddar is a young Jack Russell Terrier mix, a breed known for being active and smart. He has a striking white coat with black markings and is waiting at the shelter for someone to give him a fresh start and a loving home.

If you’re looking for a smaller dog with lots of personality, Cheddar could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Cheddar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Taylorsville, NC, please consider visiting Alexander County Animal Services or giving them a call at (828) 632-1199 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.