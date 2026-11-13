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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Taylorsville
Looking for a fun, loving dog to join your family in Taylorsville, NC? These adoptable pups at Alexander County Animal Services are hoping for a cozy home and a person to love.
Wednesday
- Breed: Golden Retriever / Catahoula Leopard Dog mix (listed as Retriever/Plott Hound mix in description)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Shelter: Alexander County Animal Services
- Phone: (828) 632-1199
- Location: Taylorsville, NC
About Wednesday:
Wednesday is a happy-go-lucky, friendly, and intelligent girl who loves being around people. She also gets along well with other dogs, which makes her a great choice for families who already have a pup at home or are looking for a social companion.
With her cheerful personality and loving nature, Wednesday is ready to brighten someone’s world and be a true family dog.
👉 Meet Wednesday and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheddar
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Alexander County Animal Services
- Phone: (828) 632-1199
- Location: Taylorsville, NC
About Cheddar:
Cheddar is a young Jack Russell Terrier mix, a breed known for being active and smart. He has a striking white coat with black markings and is waiting at the shelter for someone to give him a fresh start and a loving home.
If you’re looking for a smaller dog with lots of personality, Cheddar could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Cheddar and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Taylorsville, NC, please consider visiting Alexander County Animal Services or giving them a call at (828) 632-1199 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.