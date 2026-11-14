Taylors restaurants are busy and hiring, with options both in the kitchen and out front. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, there are a few solid picks here.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Location: Taylors, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (weekly pay)

Hands-on role cutting fresh steaks by hand, setting up the meat case, and keeping the meat room clean and organized. Comes with weekly pay, formal training, and a strong benefits package after one year (medical, dental, vision, tuition help, paid vacation, and more).

Note: Also listed on LinkedIn, but it’s the same position at the same restaurant.

Employer: Josey’s Chuckwagon

Location: 6001 Wade Hampton Blvd, Taylors, SC 29687

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Salary: From $11.00/hour, about 20–35 hours/week

Flexible front-of-house role that can include hosting, drive-thru, to-go orders, and phones. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and like staying busy; includes an employee discount and on-the-job training.

Employer: Josey’s Chuckwagon

Location: 6001 Wade Hampton Blvd, Taylors, SC 29687

Type: Full-time or part-time

Full-time or part-time Salary: From $13.50/hour

You’ll be the link between the kitchen and the dining room—checking tickets, organizing plates, and keeping orders moving. Best for someone with restaurant experience who can stay calm and focused when it’s busy; includes an employee discount.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.