🏥 Taylors Falls Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Night-Shift Roles Open

Healthcare roles in Taylors Falls are popping up, especially for night owls who like smaller, close-knit settings. If you want steady hours and to stay local, these part-time night jobs are worth a look.

Employer: Good Samaritan Society

Good Samaritan Society Location: Taylors Falls, MN (The Lodge, 1051 Mulberry St)

(The Lodge, 1051 Mulberry St) Type: Part-time , 24 hrs/week , 8-hour night shifts

, , Pay: $17.00 – $25.50/hour

Hands-on role in assisted living, giving resident-centered care: bathing, grooming, vitals, transfers, meals, and more under a charge nurse. Good fit if you’re a CNA (Minnesota-certified) who likes consistent nights and wants solid benefits even at part-time (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, etc., if eligible).

Employer: Good Samaritan Society

Good Samaritan Society Location: Taylors Falls, MN (The Lodge, 1051 Mulberry St)

(The Lodge, 1051 Mulberry St) Type: Part-time , 24 hrs/week , 8-hour night shifts

, , Pay: $17.00 – $25.50/hour

Night-shift role in long-term care, focused on medication assistance, daily living support (bathing, dressing, toileting, walking), vitals, light cleaning, and helping with meals and laundry. Ideal if you like variety, want to use or build medication aide skills, and prefer a smaller senior care setting with part-time benefits for eligible staff.

If one of these feels close to what you want, open the link, skim the full details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.