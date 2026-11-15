📅 City & Samsung announcement and family celebration

The City of Taylor and Samsung Austin Semiconductor are hosting a special event to share an exciting update about Fannie Robinson Park.

When: Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, 2–3 p.m.

Where: Fannie Robinson Park, 1009 E. MLK Jr. Blvd., Taylor, TX 76574

You’ll hear from Mayor Jim Buzan, city officials, Samsung executives, and local community members about how the City and Samsung are working together to be good neighbors.

After the announcement, walk over to the Dickey Givens Community Center for a community celebration with light refreshments and family-friendly fun, including a touch-a-fire truck and police car experience for kids.

Everyone is welcome to come out, learn what’s happening at the park, and enjoy the celebration with neighbors.