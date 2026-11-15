Taylor’s engineering scene is heating up, with big industrial and semiconductor projects driving demand. If you’ve got design or fab experience, there are some strong options here right now.

Employer: KODIAK Construction Recruiting & Staffing

KODIAK Construction Recruiting & Staffing Location: Taylor, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mid-level Structural Engineer role on a major, large-scale construction project in Taylor. Great fit if you know industrial / advanced manufacturing / semiconductor / data center work and like being the bridge between design and field execution.

Employer: Samsung Semiconductor

Location: Taylor, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $95,000 – $120,000 base, plus benefits and bonus eligibility

Support 300mm tools in the Implant department and keep a 24/7 fab running at peak performance. Strong match if you have semiconductor experience, know thermal anneal (RTP) tools, and enjoy data-driven troubleshooting and continuous improvement.

Employer: Samsung Semiconductor

Location: Taylor, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Samsung notes several open engineering positions for people who love tough technical challenges. Worth a click if you want to get into (or grow in) semiconductor engineering and are open to different teams or specialties.

If any of these look close to what you want, save the link and apply soon—Taylor’s growth means roles like this can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.