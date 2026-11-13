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Taylor
📅 Free Music on Main: Hispanic Heritage Night Nov. 19
4 days ago
📅 Free Music on Main – Hispanic Heritage Night
Wrap up the fall season with a big night of music and culture in downtown Taylor.
Date & Time: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 6–9 PM
Location: Heritage Square, 400 N Main Street, Taylor, TX 76574
Cost: Free
Celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with:
- Addam Chavarria – multi-instrumentalist and vocalist on piano, guitar, ukulele, and bass
- Yayo Castillo y Grupo Rumores – Tejano, cumbia, and regional Mexican music
- Round Rock Ballet Folklórico – traditional Mexican dance with colorful costumes
- Nossas Novas – Austin-based Brazilian American band blending samba, jazz, rock, and tropical rhythms
- Blue Tongue – Austin funk fusion band with a high-energy nine-piece ensemble
Bring family and friends to Downtown Taylor for an evening of live music, dance, and culture. No tickets needed—just show up and enjoy.
More Info: Calendar • Music on Main!
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