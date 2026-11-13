📅 Free Music on Main – Hispanic Heritage Night

Wrap up the fall season with a big night of music and culture in downtown Taylor.

Date & Time: Thursday, November 19, 2026, 6–9 PM

Location: Heritage Square, 400 N Main Street, Taylor, TX 76574

Cost: Free

Celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with:

Addam Chavarria – multi-instrumentalist and vocalist on piano, guitar, ukulele, and bass

– multi-instrumentalist and vocalist on piano, guitar, ukulele, and bass Yayo Castillo y Grupo Rumores – Tejano, cumbia, and regional Mexican music

– Tejano, cumbia, and regional Mexican music Round Rock Ballet Folklórico – traditional Mexican dance with colorful costumes

– traditional Mexican dance with colorful costumes Nossas Novas – Austin-based Brazilian American band blending samba, jazz, rock, and tropical rhythms

– Austin-based Brazilian American band blending samba, jazz, rock, and tropical rhythms Blue Tongue – Austin funk fusion band with a high-energy nine-piece ensemble

Bring family and friends to Downtown Taylor for an evening of live music, dance, and culture. No tickets needed—just show up and enjoy.