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Taylor
🏗️ Taylor, TX Engineering Roles With Multiple $100K+ Openings
5 days ago
Taylor’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around power systems and semiconductors. If you’re into grids, chips, or water systems, there are several solid roles worth a look.
Senior Power System Engineer – Renewable Forecasting and Analysis
- Employer: ERCOT / Electric Reliability Council of Texas
- Location: Taylor, TX (Hybrid, 2 days/week on-site)
- Salary: $110,000 – $151,000
- Type: Full-time
- Work on wind and solar forecasting for the Texas grid, using data, statistics, and AI/ML to keep the power system reliable. Senior-level track with SME responsibilities, mentoring, and a big impact on renewable integration.
Power System Engineer Sr – Resource Forecasting and Analysis
- Employer: ERCOT / Electric Reliability Council of Texas
- Location: Taylor, TX (Hybrid, 2 days/week on-site)
- Salary: $110,000 – $151,000
- Type: Full-time
- Lead resource and energy sufficiency studies, risk analysis, and NERC compliance work. Great fit if you like modeling, AI/ML forecasting, and being the go-to expert on grid adequacy.
Power System Engineer – Renewable Forecasting and Analysis
- Employer: ERCOT / Electric Reliability Council of Texas
- Location: Taylor, TX (Hybrid, 2 days/week on-site)
- Salary: $89,000 – $122,000
- Type: Full-time
- Support wind and solar forecast development, telemetry data quality, and Pay-for-Performance (P4P) analysis. Good option if you have an EE background and want to grow into a renewable forecasting specialist.
TEM Automation Engineer
- Employer: Samsung Semiconductor
- Location: Taylor, TX (On-site)
- Salary: $71,000 – $252,000 base range
- Type: Full-time
- Build and optimize automated TEM workflows using Python and recipe tools in a cutting-edge fab. Ideal if you’ve worked with SEM/FIB/TEM or metrology and enjoy coding plus hands-on tool work.
Senior Water & Wastewater Process Engineer (UPW–IWT)
- Employer: Samsung Semiconductor
- Location: Taylor, TX (On-site)
- Salary: $106,000 – $145,000
- Type: Full-time
- Own and improve ultra-pure water and industrial wastewater systems that keep the fab running. Great for senior chemical/mechanical/environmental engineers who like plant ownership, upgrades, and sustainability.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on levels, requirements, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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