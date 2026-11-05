🏗️ Taylor, TX Engineering Roles With Multiple $100K+ Openings

Taylor’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, especially around power systems and semiconductors. If you’re into grids, chips, or water systems, there are several solid roles worth a look.

Employer: ERCOT / Electric Reliability Council of Texas

ERCOT / Electric Reliability Council of Texas Location: Taylor, TX (Hybrid, 2 days/week on-site)

(Hybrid, 2 days/week on-site) Salary: $110,000 – $151,000

Type: Full-time

Work on wind and solar forecasting for the Texas grid, using data, statistics, and AI/ML to keep the power system reliable. Senior-level track with SME responsibilities, mentoring, and a big impact on renewable integration.

Employer: ERCOT / Electric Reliability Council of Texas

ERCOT / Electric Reliability Council of Texas Location: Taylor, TX (Hybrid, 2 days/week on-site)

(Hybrid, 2 days/week on-site) Salary: $110,000 – $151,000

Type: Full-time

Lead resource and energy sufficiency studies, risk analysis, and NERC compliance work. Great fit if you like modeling, AI/ML forecasting, and being the go-to expert on grid adequacy.

Employer: ERCOT / Electric Reliability Council of Texas

ERCOT / Electric Reliability Council of Texas Location: Taylor, TX (Hybrid, 2 days/week on-site)

(Hybrid, 2 days/week on-site) Salary: $89,000 – $122,000

Type: Full-time

Support wind and solar forecast development, telemetry data quality, and Pay-for-Performance (P4P) analysis. Good option if you have an EE background and want to grow into a renewable forecasting specialist.

Employer: Samsung Semiconductor

Location: Taylor, TX (On-site)

(On-site) Salary: $71,000 – $252,000 base range

base range Type: Full-time

Build and optimize automated TEM workflows using Python and recipe tools in a cutting-edge fab. Ideal if you’ve worked with SEM/FIB/TEM or metrology and enjoy coding plus hands-on tool work.

Employer: Samsung Semiconductor

Location: Taylor, TX (On-site)

(On-site) Salary: $106,000 – $145,000

Type: Full-time

Own and improve ultra-pure water and industrial wastewater systems that keep the fab running. Great for senior chemical/mechanical/environmental engineers who like plant ownership, upgrades, and sustainability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on levels, requirements, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.