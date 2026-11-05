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Taylor
Friendly 2-year-old dog Papi available for adoption
2 days ago
City Of Taylor, Texas Animal Shelter has a 2-year-old, 37 lb mixed-breed dog named Papi available for adoption. He is friendly with people, non-reactive to other dogs, housebroken, walks well on a leash, and is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and heartworm negative. The adoption fee is $80; visit the shelter to meet him or call 512-352-5483 for more information.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City Of Taylor, Texas Animal Shelter
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