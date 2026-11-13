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Taylor
🏥 Taylor, MI Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With $100K+ Options
10 days ago
Taylor’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, urgent cares, and autism services all hiring. If you’re in medical or patient care, there are several solid options right now.
Clinical Pharmacist (Part-Time, Inpatient)
- Employer: Corewell Health
- Location: Taylor, MI (Taylor Hospital)
- Type: Part-time, ~20 hrs/week, rotating shifts, every 3rd weekend
- Salary: Not listed
This inpatient role supports a 148-bed hospital, focusing on safe medication management for hospitalized patients. Good fit if you have a PharmD or BS in Pharmacy and a MI pharmacist license and want a steady hospital setting without full-time hours.
Family Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Urgent Care
- Employer: Doctors Urgent Care Group
- Location: Taylor, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $105,000–$120,000/year + up to $22K in benefits and up to $12K productivity bonus
Full-time urgent care role with partnership potential, daily profit-sharing bonuses, 4 weeks PTO, and BCBS health coverage. Great if you like fast-paced walk-in care and want strong earning power plus extras like paid CME, gym membership, and “weekend getaway” bonus.
Medical Assistant – Urgent Care
- Employer: Doctors Urgent Care Group
- Location: Taylor, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $17.00–$21.00/hour + bonuses and $1,000 sign-on bonus
Hands-on MA role in a fast-paced urgent care, doing phlebotomy, injections, EKGs, and direct patient support. Comes with 401(k) + 5% match, health insurance, productivity and seasonal bonuses, CEU money, and paid gym membership.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – Paid Training
- Employer: Centria Autism
- Location: Taylor, MI (home and/or center-based)
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $17.00–$20.00/hour
Work one-on-one with kids with autism using ABA therapy—no experience needed. They pay for your 40-hour training and RBT certification, offer early wage access, and a clear career path in behavioral health.
RN – Progressive Care Unit (Day Shift)
- Employer: Corewell Health
- Location: Taylor, MI (Taylor Hospital, Progressive Care Unit)
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour days, every other weekend
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital RN role in a Magnet®-designated 148-bed facility, caring for higher-acuity patients using a patient- and family-centered model. Ideal if you have a MI RN license, BLS/ACLS (and other certs as needed) and want stable hospital work with a comprehensive benefits package.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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