Taylor’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals, urgent cares, and autism services all hiring. If you’re in medical or patient care, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Corewell Health

Corewell Health Location: Taylor, MI (Taylor Hospital)

Type: Part-time, ~20 hrs/week, rotating shifts, every 3rd weekend

Salary: Not listed

This inpatient role supports a 148-bed hospital, focusing on safe medication management for hospitalized patients. Good fit if you have a PharmD or BS in Pharmacy and a MI pharmacist license and want a steady hospital setting without full-time hours.

Employer: Doctors Urgent Care Group

Location: Taylor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $105,000–$120,000/year + up to $22K in benefits and up to $12K productivity bonus

Full-time urgent care role with partnership potential, daily profit-sharing bonuses, 4 weeks PTO, and BCBS health coverage. Great if you like fast-paced walk-in care and want strong earning power plus extras like paid CME, gym membership, and “weekend getaway” bonus.

Employer: Doctors Urgent Care Group

Location: Taylor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00–$21.00/hour + bonuses and $1,000 sign-on bonus

Hands-on MA role in a fast-paced urgent care, doing phlebotomy, injections, EKGs, and direct patient support. Comes with 401(k) + 5% match, health insurance, productivity and seasonal bonuses, CEU money, and paid gym membership.

Employer: Centria Autism

Location: Taylor, MI (home and/or center-based)

Type: Part-time

Salary: $17.00–$20.00/hour

Work one-on-one with kids with autism using ABA therapy—no experience needed. They pay for your 40-hour training and RBT certification, offer early wage access, and a clear career path in behavioral health.

Employer: Corewell Health

Corewell Health Location: Taylor, MI (Taylor Hospital, Progressive Care Unit)

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 12-hour days, every other weekend

Salary: Not listed

Hospital RN role in a Magnet®-designated 148-bed facility, caring for higher-acuity patients using a patient- and family-centered model. Ideal if you have a MI RN license, BLS/ACLS (and other certs as needed) and want stable hospital work with a comprehensive benefits package.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.