Taylor’s a solid spot right now if you like hands-on work and staying busy. These building, grounds, and equipment roles all offer steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Taylor, MI (mobile, at client locations)

(mobile, at client locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Clean, polish, and protect cars right at the customer’s driveway or workplace. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, like working on your own, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: MediLodge of Taylor

Location: Taylor, MI

Type: Not listed (ongoing facility role)

Not listed (ongoing facility role) Salary: Not listed

Help keep a nursing and rehab facility’s building and grounds in good shape—everything from basic repairs and painting to lawn care and safety checks. Good fit if you have about a year of building maintenance experience and want strong benefits and long‑term stability.

Employer: Daniels Health

Location: Taylor, MI (plus regional travel)

(plus regional travel) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: $25.23–$35.67 per hour + $6,000 sign-on bonus

Service and repair electro‑mechanical equipment like robotic wash lines, boilers, and autoclaves at a medical waste processing site. Ideal if you’re strong in mechanical, electrical, and PLC troubleshooting and want solid benefits, 401(k) match, and a weekday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open faster once your name is in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.