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🔧 Taylor, MI Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Taylor’s a solid spot right now if you like hands-on work and staying busy. These building, grounds, and equipment roles all offer steady hours and room to grow.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Taylor, MI (mobile, at client locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Clean, polish, and protect cars right at the customer’s driveway or workplace. Great if you’re detail‑oriented, like working on your own, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.
Maintenance Crew
- Employer: MediLodge of Taylor
- Location: Taylor, MI
- Type: Not listed (ongoing facility role)
- Salary: Not listed
Help keep a nursing and rehab facility’s building and grounds in good shape—everything from basic repairs and painting to lawn care and safety checks. Good fit if you have about a year of building maintenance experience and want strong benefits and long‑term stability.
Maintenance Technician – $6K Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Daniels Health
- Location: Taylor, MI (plus regional travel)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: $25.23–$35.67 per hour + $6,000 sign-on bonus
Service and repair electro‑mechanical equipment like robotic wash lines, boilers, and autoclaves at a medical waste processing site. Ideal if you’re strong in mechanical, electrical, and PLC troubleshooting and want solid benefits, 401(k) match, and a weekday schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors open faster once your name is in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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