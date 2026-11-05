🏥 Taylor, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month

Taylor’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hospital work to dental and autism care. If you’re ready for a steady role helping patients, there’s a nice mix of hands-on and care coordination jobs here.

Employer: Centria Autism

Centria Autism Location: Taylor, MI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17 – $20/hour

Work one-on-one with children with autism, following behavior plans created by a BCBA. Great fit if you’re patient, active, and want strong training and a clear career path in behavioral health, even without prior experience.

Employer: Corewell Health

Corewell Health Location: Taylor Hospital, Taylor, MI

Type: Full-time, Evenings (3:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.)

Pay: $16.15 – $19.78/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Provide one-on-one safety monitoring for high-risk patients in a Magnet-designated hospital. Good for someone with a high school diploma who wants hospital experience, steady 40 hours/week, and access to a full benefits package.

Employer: Midwest Dental of Taylor / Dearborn

Location: Taylor, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18 – $24/hour , about 30–35 hours/week

, about Join a small, close-knit dental team that values easygoing, team-first people. Best for an experienced dental assistant (2+ years) looking for solid pay and a friendly, stable office.

Employer: Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Location: Must reside in Michigan; supports Taylor area

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.41 – $51.49/hour

RN role focused on care management for long-term services and supports, including home visits, care plans, and coordinating services for high-need members. Ideal if you’re an RN with care management and disability/LTSS experience who likes field work and detailed coordination.

Employer: Amana Dental

Location: Taylor, MI

Type: Part-time (new office, opening late November)

(new office, opening late November) Pay: $18 – $24/hour

Help launch a brand-new, modern dental practice and shape the office culture from day one. Great for a dental assistant with 1+ year experience who wants growth, paid holidays, and a supportive, team-focused environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.