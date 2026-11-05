🚌 Taylor, MI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Taylor’s a solid spot right now if you work in transportation or like being around trucks and fleets. Here are several local roles, from hands-on driving to big-picture logistics leadership.

Employer: Daniels Health

Daniels Health Location: Taylor, MI (national scope)

(national scope) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Daniels Health’s transportation network across multiple sites, focusing on final-mile delivery, safety, and efficiency. Great fit if you have 5+ years transportation leadership, know DOT/HOS rules, and are comfortable with heavy travel and tools like ELD/telematics and route optimization.

Employer: Rogue Industrial Services

Location: Taylor / Metro Detroit, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $35.00/hour (based on experience)

Operate combination sewer cleaner and hydro‑excavation trucks with weekly pay, health insurance, 401(k), and paid holidays. Ideal if you have a CDL, at least 1 year vac truck experience, can travel when needed, and don’t mind physical, outdoor work.

Employer: AFC Fleet Solutions

Location: Taylor, MI

Type: Full-time/other (shop-based)

Full-time/other (shop-based) Pay: $13.75 – $25.00/hour

Help keep customer fleets safe and road ready with diagnostics and repairs on light and heavy-duty vehicles. Good for someone with mechanical skills who wants steady, in-person work plus employee discounts and a referral program.

Employer: GPM Investments

Location: Taylor, MI

Type: Full-time, hourly

Full-time, hourly Pay: Not listed (includes $4,000 sign-on bonus + safety bonus up to $4,000/year)

Home-daily CDL-A hazmat tanker role hauling petroleum with a set 5-day schedule and 2 consecutive days off. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and requires TWIC (or ability to get one), 1 year petroleum and 2+ years CDL experience, and ability to handle shifting liquid loads.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.