More than 250 Florida State Guard troops spent four days in Taylor County conducting intensive emergency training that covered over 800 nautical miles of coastline, used more than 25 assets (boats, fixed-wing and rotor-wing aircraft, aerial assets, and UTVs), and ran over 10 assessments to improve local disaster response. Exercises included a tabletop emergency drill, land-based search and rescue for missing and injured people, and a water-based mass casualty scenario near Hagans Cove, Big Grassy Island, and Sponge Point, supported by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office Marine Team, Taylor County Emergency Management, Taylor County CERT, Survival Flight, and multiple state and regional partners. The operation also brought an economic boost to local hotels, restaurants, gas stations, and other Taylor County businesses while agencies reviewed lessons learned to better protect lives and property in future emergencies.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Taylor County Emergency Management