💚 Simple ways to stay healthy and still enjoy the holidays

This UF/IFAS Extension Taylor County article shares easy, realistic tips to feel your best during the holiday season:



Enjoy holiday foods in moderation – Fill most of your plate with vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains , then add reasonable portions of your favorites (yes, including pumpkin pie ). Eat slowly and stop when you feel comfortably full.

– Fill most of your plate with , then add reasonable portions of your favorites (yes, including ). Eat slowly and stop when you feel comfortably full.

Move a little more – Aim for about 150 minutes a week of moderate activity (like brisk walking). Make it fun: walk after dinner, dance to holiday music, or play outside with the kids.

– Aim for about of moderate activity (like brisk walking). Make it fun: walk after dinner, dance to holiday music, or play outside with the kids.

Drink plenty of water – Keep a reusable water bottle nearby and alternate water with sugary holiday drinks. Add orange, lemon, cranberries, or mint for a festive touch.

– Keep a nearby and alternate water with sugary holiday drinks. Add for a festive touch.

Protect your peace – You don’t have to say yes to every event. Prioritize rest, simple moments, and 7–9 hours of sleep most nights.

– You don’t have to say yes to every event. Prioritize rest, simple moments, and most nights.

Avoid holiday germs – Wash hands often, stay home when sick, keep up with recommended vaccines, cook meats to safe temperatures, avoid cross-contamination, and refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.



The focus is on small, doable choices that add up to a happier, healthier holiday.