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Health
💚 Easy tips for a healthier, happier holiday season
9 days ago
💚 Simple ways to stay healthy and still enjoy the holidays
This UF/IFAS Extension Taylor County article shares easy, realistic tips to feel your best during the holiday season:
- Enjoy holiday foods in moderation – Fill most of your plate with vegetables, lean protein, and whole grains, then add reasonable portions of your favorites (yes, including pumpkin pie). Eat slowly and stop when you feel comfortably full.
- Move a little more – Aim for about 150 minutes a week of moderate activity (like brisk walking). Make it fun: walk after dinner, dance to holiday music, or play outside with the kids.
- Drink plenty of water – Keep a reusable water bottle nearby and alternate water with sugary holiday drinks. Add orange, lemon, cranberries, or mint for a festive touch.
- Protect your peace – You don’t have to say yes to every event. Prioritize rest, simple moments, and 7–9 hours of sleep most nights.
- Avoid holiday germs – Wash hands often, stay home when sick, keep up with recommended vaccines, cook meats to safe temperatures, avoid cross-contamination, and refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
The focus is on small, doable choices that add up to a happier, healthier holiday.
More Info: Eat, Drink, and Be Healthy! Simple Ways to Enjoy a...
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