Tiny paws, big hearts! These adoptable kittens in Tavares, FL are waiting at Lake County Animal Shelter for someone to bring them home. Each one has an adoption fee of just $10, making it easy to add a new furry friend to your family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

Johnny is a sweet brown tabby boy looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten playtime and purrs, he could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet JOHNNY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

Flower is a darling tuxedo kitten with classic black-and-white markings. She’s ready to blossom in a home of her own.

👉 Meet FLOWER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

Blossom is a brown tabby kitten with a soft, sweet look. She’s hoping to grow up in a calm, caring home.

👉 Meet BLOSSOM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

Branch is a male brown tabby kitten who’s ready to explore the world from the safety of your living room.

👉 Meet BRANCH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

Zinnia is a female brown tabby kitten with a garden-fresh name and a bright future ahead of her. She just needs a family to call her own.

👉 Meet ZINNIA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

Grapefruit is a cream/ivory male kitten with a sunny look. He’s ready to bring some brightness into your home.

👉 Meet GRAPEFRUIT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or ivory (mostly)

Cream or ivory (mostly) Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

Orange is a mostly cream/ivory kitten with a citrusy name and lots of kitten charm. He’s waiting for someone to scoop him up.

👉 Meet ORANGE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

Grape is a male brown tabby kitten with a fun, fruity name. He’s ready to start life with a family who will love him as he grows.

👉 Meet GRAPE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tavares, FL, please consider visiting Lake County Animal Shelter or calling (352) 343-9688 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.