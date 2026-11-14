📅 Explore reptiles and amphibians at Lake Jem Park

Bring the family out for a Herp Hike at Lake Jem Park & Boat Ramp on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 9:30 a.m.

County staff will lead a walk to look for signs of reptiles and amphibians along the trail.

Location:

Lake Jem Park & Boat Ramp

16141 County Road 448, Tavares, FL 32778

If you’re into nature, or just want a fun outdoor activity, this is a nice way to explore a local park with guides who know the wildlife.