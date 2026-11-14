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Tavares
📅 Herp Hike nature walk at Lake Jem Park, Nov. 21
2 days ago
📅 Explore reptiles and amphibians at Lake Jem Park
Bring the family out for a Herp Hike at Lake Jem Park & Boat Ramp on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 9:30 a.m.
County staff will lead a walk to look for signs of reptiles and amphibians along the trail.
Location:
Lake Jem Park & Boat Ramp
16141 County Road 448, Tavares, FL 32778
If you’re into nature, or just want a fun outdoor activity, this is a nice way to explore a local park with guides who know the wildlife.
More Info: Calendar • Herp Hike at Lake Jem Park & Boat Ramp
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