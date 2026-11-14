📅 Quiet digital-detox reading day at Tavares Library

Take a break from screens at the Silent Reading Party at Tavares Public Library.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Where: Expansion Programming Area , Tavares Public Library

, Who: All ages , all readers, all genres

, all readers, all genres Cost: Free

Drop in anytime during the event. Bring your own book or grab one from the library and enjoy uninterrupted reading in a calm, comfortable space.

Light refreshments will be provided. You can stay for an hour or the whole day. There will be chances throughout the day to share what you’re reading and get new book recommendations from other readers.

This event is part of the library’s Happy and Healthy Holiday series.