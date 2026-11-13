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Tavares
Historic Aerial Photo Shared by Museum
11 days ago
The Tavares History Museum has shared an old aerial photo of Tavares taken sometime before 1961, showing parts of the city from above. The image is provided by the Tavares Historical Society as a local history highlight.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Tavares Recreation Department
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