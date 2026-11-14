Looking for a new feline friend in Tavares, FL? These sweet kittens at Lake County Animal Shelter are hoping for loving homes, and their adoption fee is just $10.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

A sleek little house panther in the making, TABLECLOTH is a young black kitten ready to grow up with her new family.

👉 Meet TABLECLOTH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

OSCAR is a classic brown tabby kitten, full of that striped charm so many cat lovers adore.

👉 Meet OSCAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

Striped and handsome, ROY is another brown tabby baby looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet ROY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Calico or Dilute Calico

Calico or Dilute Calico Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

With her pretty calico coat, CHERRY is a colorful little kitten who will brighten any home.

👉 Meet CHERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

MAX is a baby brown tabby with a soft coat and classic markings, ready to settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet MAX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

Dressed in a smart tuxedo coat, APPLE is a black-and-white kitten who will look right at home on your couch.

👉 Meet APPLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

Another sweet brown tabby, OTIS is a young kitten hoping for a family to call his own.

👉 Meet OTIS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

SMOKEY is a baby brown tabby with soft, smoky stripes and a lot of growing still to do.

👉 Meet SMOKEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $10

Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter

Phone: (352) 343-9688

SUMMER is a sleek black kitten who would love to spend all her seasons with one special family.

👉 Meet SUMMER and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tavares, FL, please consider visiting Lake County Animal Shelter or calling (352) 343-9688 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.