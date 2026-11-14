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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in Tavares, Florida
Looking for a new feline friend in Tavares, FL? These sweet kittens at Lake County Animal Shelter are hoping for loving homes, and their adoption fee is just $10.
TABLECLOTH
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (352) 343-9688
A sleek little house panther in the making, TABLECLOTH is a young black kitten ready to grow up with her new family.
👉 Meet TABLECLOTH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OSCAR
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (352) 343-9688
OSCAR is a classic brown tabby kitten, full of that striped charm so many cat lovers adore.
👉 Meet OSCAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ROY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (352) 343-9688
Striped and handsome, ROY is another brown tabby baby looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.
👉 Meet ROY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHERRY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or Dilute Calico
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (352) 343-9688
With her pretty calico coat, CHERRY is a colorful little kitten who will brighten any home.
👉 Meet CHERRY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MAX
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (352) 343-9688
MAX is a baby brown tabby with a soft coat and classic markings, ready to settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet MAX and apply to adopt on adoptapet
APPLE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (352) 343-9688
Dressed in a smart tuxedo coat, APPLE is a black-and-white kitten who will look right at home on your couch.
👉 Meet APPLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
OTIS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (352) 343-9688
Another sweet brown tabby, OTIS is a young kitten hoping for a family to call his own.
👉 Meet OTIS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SMOKEY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (352) 343-9688
SMOKEY is a baby brown tabby with soft, smoky stripes and a lot of growing still to do.
👉 Meet SMOKEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SUMMER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $10
- Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter
- Phone: (352) 343-9688
SUMMER is a sleek black kitten who would love to spend all her seasons with one special family.
👉 Meet SUMMER and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Tavares, FL, please consider visiting Lake County Animal Shelter or calling (352) 343-9688 to ask about these kittens. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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