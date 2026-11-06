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Cats

🐱 Sweet Young Cats Ready for Adoption in Tavares, Florida

8 days ago

Looking for a new feline friend in Tavares, FL? These adoptable cats at Lake County Animal Shelter are hoping someone like you will give them a cozy, loving home.

ALAKAZAM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hAcbK_1GoMPqJp00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Brown Tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (352) 343-9688

Alakazam is a young brown tabby girl with a classic short coat. She’s at a great age for settling into a new home and bonding with her people. With her low $10 adoption fee, she’s a wonderful option if you’re ready to add a cat to your family.

👉 Meet ALAKAZAM and apply to adopt on adoptapet

MARGOT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Se9GV_1GoMPqJp00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray or Blue (Mostly)
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (352) 343-9688

Margot is a sleek gray/blue young female with a short, easy-care coat. She’s the perfect age for learning your routine and becoming a loyal companion. Her $10 adoption fee makes it easy to bring her home and spend your budget on toys and treats.

👉 Meet MARGOT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

POP

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuTz0_1GoMPqJp00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (Kitten)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray, Blue or Silver Tabby
  • Adoption Fee: $10
  • Shelter: Lake County Animal Shelter
  • Phone: (352) 343-9688

Pop is a tiny gray/blue/silver tabby kitten with a short coat and a big future ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need patience and gentle guidance, but she’s at the perfect age to grow up with your family. Her $10 adoption fee is a great deal for anyone ready for kitten energy.

👉 Meet POP and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Tavares, Florida, consider visiting Lake County Animal Shelter or calling (352) 343-9688 to ask about these wonderful cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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