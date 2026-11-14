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💰 New retiree health plan starts Jan 1, 2027 in Taunton
💰 New retiree health plan info sessions in Taunton
The City of Taunton is rolling out a new Group Retiree Healthcare program starting January 1, 2027. This plan will replace your current Medex Medical and Blue Medicare Rx coverage and is described as lowering your monthly premium while offering similar benefits.
You can attend an information session at 9:30 am at Taunton City Hall, 15 Summer Street on:
- Tuesday, November 17, 2026
- Thursday, November 19, 2026
- Wednesday, December 9, 2026
If you can’t come in person, you can join via Zoom using the links provided for each date in the notice.
These sessions are a chance to hear what’s changing with your coverage and get your questions answered before the January 1, 2027 switch.
More Info: Calendar • City of Taunton Retirees Healthcare Inf...
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