💰 New retiree health plan info sessions in Taunton

The City of Taunton is rolling out a new Group Retiree Healthcare program starting January 1, 2027. This plan will replace your current Medex Medical and Blue Medicare Rx coverage and is described as lowering your monthly premium while offering similar benefits.

You can attend an information session at 9:30 am at Taunton City Hall, 15 Summer Street on:

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Thursday, November 19, 2026

Wednesday, December 9, 2026

If you can’t come in person, you can join via Zoom using the links provided for each date in the notice.

These sessions are a chance to hear what’s changing with your coverage and get your questions answered before the January 1, 2027 switch.