📅 Volunteer to help build the Taunton Community Garden

The Taunton Agricultural Commission and the Fraga family are hosting Fraga Farm Workdays and need volunteers to help get the future Taunton Community Garden ready.

When:

Saturday, November 14, 2026, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sunday, November 15, 2026, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Where: Fraga Farm, 115 Tremont Street, Taunton, MA 02780

Volunteers will help clear overgrown plants and remove trash and debris so the City-owned farm can become a community garden.

Wear closed-toe shoes, long sleeves, and long pants. If you have them, bring yard tools like weed whackers, brush saws, rakes, blowers, or wheelbarrows.

Planning to help or have questions? Email agriculturalcommission@gmail.com.

You can come for a few hours or stay all day—every bit helps!