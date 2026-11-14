💰 New retiree healthcare plan info sessions in Taunton

The City of Taunton is rolling out a new Group Retiree Healthcare program starting January 1, 2027. This new plan will replace your current Medex Medical and Blue Medicare Rx coverage and is described as having lower monthly premiums with similar benefits.

City of Taunton retirees are invited to Retiree Healthcare Information Sessions to learn what’s changing and ask questions.

Sessions are at 9:30 AM at Taunton City Hall, 15 Summer Street on:

Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Thursday, November 19, 2026

Wednesday, December 9, 2026

If you can’t come in person, you can join via Zoom using the meeting links listed for each date in the notice. This is a good chance to understand your new coverage and costs before the January 1, 2027 change.