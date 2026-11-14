📅 Taunton High Drama Club puts on Grease this weekend

The Taunton High School Drama Club is performing GREASE at Taunton High School's Tiger Theatre.

Show times:

Friday, Nov. 13 – 7:00 PM

Saturday, Nov. 14 – 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, Nov. 15 – 2:00 PM

Tickets:

Students & Seniors: $10

General Admission: $15

You can buy tickets online or at the door with cash or check. A fun option for a local night (or afternoon) out and a great way to support Taunton High students.