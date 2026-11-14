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Taunton
📅 Catch Taunton High’s Grease musical Nov 13–15
11 days ago
📅 Taunton High Drama Club puts on Grease this weekend
The Taunton High School Drama Club is performing GREASE at Taunton High School's Tiger Theatre.
Show times:
- Friday, Nov. 13 – 7:00 PM
- Saturday, Nov. 14 – 2:00 PM & 7:00 PM
- Sunday, Nov. 15 – 2:00 PM
Tickets:
- Students & Seniors: $10
- General Admission: $15
You can buy tickets online or at the door with cash or check. A fun option for a local night (or afternoon) out and a great way to support Taunton High students.
More Info: Taunton High School -
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