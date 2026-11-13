Taunton’s healthcare scene is busy, and Morton Hospital is hiring across several support roles. Good options here if you want steady hospital work without needing a nursing degree.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Morton Hospital, Taunton, MA

Morton Hospital, Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week), Day shift (7am–7:30pm) , every 3rd weekend/holiday

Full-time (36 hrs/week), , every 3rd weekend/holiday Pay: $18.25–$26.58/hour

Work closely with nurses to support patients with mental health and behavioral needs. You’ll focus on safety, observation, and daily living help while keeping patients calm, engaged, and treated with dignity.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Morton Hospital, Taunton, MA

Morton Hospital, Type: Per diem , variable hours and shifts

, variable hours and shifts Pay: $19.79–$28.86/hour

Hands-on CNA role helping with daily care, basic nursing tasks, and keeping the unit safe and clean. Good fit if you want flexible hours and experience with patients across all ages.

Employer: Brown University Health

Brown University Health Location: Morton Hospital, Taunton, MA

Morton Hospital, Type: Part-time , 24 hrs/week, evenings (3pm–11:30pm), every other weekend/holiday

, 24 hrs/week, evenings (3pm–11:30pm), every other weekend/holiday Pay: $20.01–$29.21/hour

Blend of CNA and unit secretary work: you’ll be the communication hub at the nurses’ station, coordinating calls, orders, and supplies while also supporting patient care. Great if you like being organized and at the center of the action.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hospital lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.