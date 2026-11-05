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📅 Nov 7 Drive-Thru Dumpster Fundraiser for P.R.I.D.E., Inc.
📢 Clear Clutter & Support P.R.I.D.E., Inc. on Nov 7
Got a garage or basement full of stuff you’ve been meaning to toss? You can get rid of it and help a local nonprofit at the same time.
On Saturday, November 7, 2026, there will be a Drive-Thru Dumpster Fundraiser benefiting P.R.I.D.E., Inc. at 3 Maple Street, Taunton, MA 02780 from 8:00 AM–12:00 PM (or until the dumpster is full).
- $40 donation per carload (additional fees may apply depending on load size)
- Cash or check accepted; Venmo accepted with a $1 fee
- No box trucks or U-Hauls
Items NOT accepted: mattresses, box springs, paint, textiles, yard waste, hazardous materials, and anything prohibited by MassDEP (see mass.gov for full details).
Sponsored by Carney Disposal in support of P.R.I.D.E., Inc.
More Info: Calendar • Drive-Thru Dumpster Fundraiser benefiti...
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