📅 Nov 7 Drive-Thru Dumpster Fundraiser for P.R.I.D.E., Inc.

📢 Clear Clutter & Support P.R.I.D.E., Inc. on Nov 7

Got a garage or basement full of stuff you’ve been meaning to toss? You can get rid of it and help a local nonprofit at the same time.

On Saturday, November 7, 2026, there will be a Drive-Thru Dumpster Fundraiser benefiting P.R.I.D.E., Inc. at 3 Maple Street, Taunton, MA 02780 from 8:00 AM–12:00 PM (or until the dumpster is full).

$40 donation per carload (additional fees may apply depending on load size)

(additional fees may apply depending on load size) Cash or check accepted; Venmo accepted with a $1 fee

accepted; accepted with a No box trucks or U-Hauls

Items NOT accepted: mattresses, box springs, paint, textiles, yard waste, hazardous materials, and anything prohibited by MassDEP (see mass.gov for full details).

Sponsored by Carney Disposal in support of P.R.I.D.E., Inc.