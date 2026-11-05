🏥 Taunton, MA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Solid Pay

Taunton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new openings in hospitals, clinics, and assisted living. If you’ve got clinical skills and a calm bedside manner, there are several ways to plug in right now.

Employer: Brown University Health (Morton Hospital)

Brown University Health (Morton Hospital) Location: Taunton, MA

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, 7a–7p, every other weekend/holiday)

Pay: $20.95–$30.62/hour

Blend hands-on ED tech work with unit clerk duties in a fast-paced emergency department. Great fit if you have BLS, can multitask under pressure, and want both clinical and clerical experience on a strong hospital team.

Employer: Brown University Health (Morton Hospital)

Brown University Health (Morton Hospital) Location: Taunton, MA

Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, 7p–7a, every other weekend/holiday)

Pay: $20.01–$29.21/hour

Hands-on ER role doing vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, splints, wound care, and more under RN supervision. Ideal if you like night shifts, have BLS, and want to build strong emergency care skills.

Employer: Brown University Health

Location: 2007 Bay Street, Taunton, MA

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, day shift, 8-hour days)

Pay: $18.13–$29.90/hour

Clinic-based MA role supporting physicians with rooming, vitals, EKGs, vaccines, EMR documentation, and patient outreach. Good for someone with MA training who wants steady weekday hours and lots of patient contact.

Employer: The Arbors & The Ivy Assisted Living Residential Communities

Location: Taunton, MA

Type: Per diem/part-time

Pay: Not listed

Coordinate resident care plans, mentor resident care aides, and act as a key link with families and providers in an assisted living setting. Great if you’re an RN or LPN who enjoys geriatrics and wants flexible, as-needed shifts plus access to benefits programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.