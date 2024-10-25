Middleboro shelter needs help caring for dogs rescued from Precinct Street. How to help

MIDDLEBORO — Some of the 17 unregistered dogs from the condemned 53 Precinct Street property are moving to a new home: the Middleboro Animal Shelter.

In a Facebook post, the shelter said they "are receiving 7-10 dogs from the Precinct St. incident to our shelter this week."

The shelter said that because of the new arrivals, the number of dogs at the shelter would increase substantially and warned that the new dogs would put a strain on the shelter's current resources.

"This will put the shelter in double digits for the number of dogs we are taking care of," the Facebook post said.

Are Precinct Street dogs up for adoption?

The shelter said that the dogs would not currently be up for adoption.

Kayla Smith, the Middleboro Health Director, said that "the dogs are doing well" but that "they are mostly nervous and timid while learning a new environment." She explained that, because there still is an open investigation regarding the Precinct Street property, the dogs were not up for adoption "at this time."

Shelter asks for volunteers, donations

To help take care of the dogs, the shelter is looking for volunteers, as well as donations of wet dog food (any type is suitable), Dry Purina One dog food, metal water buckets (specifically 6, 9, or 12-quart buckets), and dog beds (preferably elevated and preferably size large).

Smith said that "all volunteers are welcome" and that "the Town is looking for individuals to help get the dogs out on walks."

How to help

For more information about donating or volunteering, contact the shelter at 508-946-2455.

