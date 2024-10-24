New parking rules in lot behind Taunton City Hall won't be enforced. Here's why

TAUNTON — In the face of pushback, the city's Parking Commission has postponed enforcement of controversial new parking restrictions behind City Hall .

Back in August, the Parking Commission approved new restrictions on parking in the Mill River Lot behind City Hall, limiting visitors to no more than two hours on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. — while giving city employees preferential treatment with parking stickers and passes for all-day parking.

The new restrictions came in for criticism from the City Council’s Committee on Police & License on Oct. 8.

“I’m not in favor of their vote. Parking should be first come, first serve,” said City Councilor and Committee member Estele Borges.

Police Chief Edward Walsh, who is a member of the Parking Commission, told the Committee he'd spoken with his fellow commissioners and they agreed to delay enforcement and take a “wait-and-see approach” to determine if parking availability improves once construction on several downtown developments is complete.

Why were these restrictions approved?

The Parking Commission, which has jurisdiction over establishing rules for off-street parking, voted on the new regulations based on problems City Hall employees are having finding parking, as well as residents who have business at City Hall.

Commissioners, at their Sept. 24 meeting, said construction was the primary culprit, with construction crews, for such developments as the Union Block apartments, either blocking off or taking up parking spaces on streets, or crew members and contractors taking up spaces in the Mill River Lot.

“The parking situation is atrocious downtown,” Walsh told the Committee on Police & License.

'Unbearable' scramble for spaces New parking restrictions behind Taunton City Hall

Speaking up for other businesses

Joseph DeMello, an attorney whose office is located at 71 Main St., appeared before the Committee to reiterate what he expressed to the Parking Commission.

“Who’s being most affected here are the businesses downtown,” said DeMello, referring to employees from numerous businesses, including ones in his building, who park in that lot daily.

DeMello added that giving City Hall employees eight-hour passes, while other downtown employees don’t get that privilege, “I don’t think that’s fair.”

DeMello told councilors he believes the construction affecting parking availability is “a temporary situation” and “the problem will correct itself” in a matter of months.

DeMello asked that “we keep the status quo” and “not reserve parking for anyone” while we wait for the “situation to remedy itself.”

Is office space a 'dying breed'? 11 key projects fueling conversion to housing in downtown Taunton

Council Committee in agreement

All members of the Committee on Police & License were in agreement they didn’t like the new restrictions approved by the Parking Commission.

“I don’t believe in designated spots,” said Jeffrey Postell, Committee Chair.

Committee member Larry Quintal asked if the Council can and should overrule the Parking Commission’s vote. But Walsh said that’s not a possibility as the Commission has sole authority over implementing restrictions in city lots.

Other parking options

Street parking along Main Street and the Taunton Green is metered. With Galligan’s Court now being converted to a paid lot this month, the only other free parking lots are the Mill River lot behind City Hall and the one between Trescott and Cedar Streets.

Presently, parking is free after 6 p.m. weekdays, including in the paid lots, and it is free all day during weekends and holidays.

Examining downtown parking

Colleen Simmons, executive director of Taunton’s Business Improvement District , reiterated to the council statements she made to the Parking Commission previously that the organization is against reserving spaces for any employees.

She said her research into other cities in the region concluded that city employees are “on their own” when it comes to parking.

She pointed out the parking garage on Leonard Street , while a paid lot, is typically 20% full at any given day, showcasing her stance that downtown has more of a “walking issue” when it comes to parking as people, unwilling to pay, are choosing to park farther away from the downtown’s center.

Wait and see what new development brings

Walsh and the Committee on Police & License discussed concerns over the possible impacts on parking when construction is completed on Union Block apartments .

While one reserved parking space is guaranteed for each of 38 residences for the Union Block, 2-car families or guests visiting residents could negatively impact parking availability in the downtown.

Borges said she didn’t believe all residents at Union Block will have cars and some will be relying on public transportation.

Walsh told the Council the city is currently trying to secure grant funds for a parking study in the downtown to see “what’s realistic” in terms of long-term options and available parcels of land nearby for more space.

In the meantime, the Committee on Police & License unanimously approved sending a letter to the Parking Commission declaring its opposition to the new proposed restrictions for the Mill River Parking Lot.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: New parking rules in lot behind Taunton City Hall won't be enforced. Here's why