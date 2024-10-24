Hannoush Jewelers builds $3M 'flagship' style store in Raynham. What's it like inside?

RAYNHAM — Ali Abouzeid remembers when there were eight competing jewelry stores in the former Silver City Galleria mall in Taunton.

“Those were the golden years, the Clinton years,” he said, referring to the period of 1997 to 2000.

Abouzeid for nearly 25 years was manager of the Hannoush Jewelers store in the Silver City Galleria — the Taunton mall which opened for business in 1992 as a regional, retail shopping mecca and ceased functioning in early 2020.

Hannoush Jewelers left the failing East Taunton mall in February of that year and set down roots in nearby Raynham.

Two years earlier, in 2018, a limited liability company created by the family-run Hannoush company paid $150,000 for a vacant parcel at 295 New State Highway (Route 44) with the intention of utilizing it for a standalone store.

But despite the fact that the company had anticipated its eventual exit from the mall, the short notice it received in 2020 to vacate the Galleria led it to temporarily lease retail space further east on Route 44 at 500 South St. West in front of the Raynham Flea Market.

“We leased there until May (of this year),” Abouzeid, 54, said.

Construction delay caused by pandemic

Abouzeid told the Taunton Daily Gazette in February 2020 he expected construction of the new Hannoush Jewelers store would wrap up sometime before the end of that year.

In a recent interview conducted in his new Route 44 store, however, he said the original construction timeline plans were dashed and severely delayed by supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It slowed us up quite a bit,” he said.

Abouzeid also said he was mandated by the state in 2020, as a health precaution, to close his doors for two months at the commercial space he was leasing closer to Route 24.

But all of that is in the past, and Abouzeid now says he couldn’t be more pleased with his new store and the visibility afforded by its high-traffic, Route 44 location.

What's next for old Galleria mall site? Development of Taunton mall site moves forward without tenants. Here are the plans

Hannoush has more than 50 locations — Raynham store 'flagship design'

Abouzeid describes the overall appearance of the Raynham store — with its open interior space, tall ceiling and arches — as a “flagship design” for Hannoush Jewelers, which currently has more than 50 locations ranging from New England to New York state and as far west as Missouri.

“It’s bigger and a whole new design. All the new stores will look like this,” he said.

Raynham store cost $3 million

Abouzeid said the Raynham store, including land acquisition and site work, represents an investment of at least $3 million.

He said he currently employs seven full- and part-time employees and expects his sales by the end of calendar year 2024 will have increased by 40% as compared to 2023.

After a soft opening five months ago, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new location on Labor Day weekend. Attendees included a representative of Taunton Area Chamber of Commerce and local elected officials, among them Raynham selectmen chair Joe Pacheco.

“It really was a blighted property that stuck out like a sore thumb,” said Pacheco, who currently is the Democratic candidate for the 3rd Bristol and Plymouth state senate seat in the Nov. 5 election.

“It’s great to see that it was sold and that they made a long-term and significant investment. We’re certainly appreciative of that,” Pacheco said.

'Middle- to high-end' jewelry store

Abouzeid describes Hannoush Jewelers as a “middle to high-end” jewelry store in terms of product line and pricing. He describes one of its better known competitors, Kay Jewelers, with roughly 1,200 stores across the U.S., as being “middle to low-end.”

He said Hannoush, in addition to selling high-end watches by Movado and Rado, also stocks bridal jewelry made by Gabriel & Co.

Abouzeid also says the Hannoush company employs as many as 30 craftsmen who make individual jewelry pieces in West Springfield, which is also the location of the company’s corporate office.

He said Hannoush Jewelers is now the largest family-owned jewelry company in the country.

What jewelry is popular right now?

Longtime employee Karen Marcos, who has worked for Hannoush for more than 20 years, said that while round wedding rings remain a perennial favorite, oval-shaped diamond rings have been “a big hit this year with the ladies.”

Abouzeid says that the popularity of less expensive lab-grown diamonds, as opposed to diamonds that form naturally in the wild and are mined, continues to grow.

“The quality can even be better,” he said. “Lab-grown is a copy of the original. It’s extremely hard to tell the difference. And the price can be less than 20% of a mined diamond.”

Lab-grown diamonds big share of sales. How do prices compare?

Abouzeid says diamonds created in a controlled setting now make up half of his diamond jewelry sales.

Whereas a single-carat, mined diamond — depending on color and clarity — can sometimes exceed $10,000, a comparable lab-grown diamond rarely exceeds half that amount, according to industry reports.

“So when it’s two or three carats they’re not so concerned (about the price),” said Abouzeid, referring to his customers.

Price of gold skyrockets

He also noted that gold prices in recent years had “skyrocketed” but have since then stabilized to some extent.

Two years ago, he said, an ounce of gold listed on the Commodity Exchange (COMEX) was in the range of $1,600. More recently COMEX has listed the going price as more than $2,700.

“There’s still a demand for gold (jewelry), but it’s gone down somewhat,” Abouzeid said.

Best Buy and Sears leaving Galleria was last straw for Hannoush

In his 2020 Taunton Daily Gazette interview, Abouzeid said the Hannoush family decided to leave the Silver City Galleria after the closure of Best Buy in 2017 and Sears in 2018.

A year later, in 2019, Everett-based Thibeault Development paid $7.5 million at a foreclosure sale for the two-story mall and its nearly 150-acre site. In 2021, Atlanta-based Portman Industrial, a division of Portman Holdings, bought the entire site from Thibeault Development for $75 million.

In January of 2024, Boston-based JLL Capital Markets issued a statement announcing it had arranged $29 million in construction financing for the first phase of a million-square-foot “state-of-the-art industrial business park” at the former Galleria mall site to include a nearly 250,000-square-foot “industrial building.”

Family histories have common threads

Hannoush Jewelers was founded in 1980 by two of eight brothers who emigrated a decade earlier from Lebanon to the United States. All eight eventually were involved in running the business. Their first store opened in the city of Chicopee.

Abouzeid says he was born in Nigeria, where his father was a textile industry businessman, and later moved with his family to Lebanon.

After immigrating to the U.S. he attended a Connecticut business college, during which he met one of the Hannoush brothers by working part-time in his store. Abouzeid left college after three years after being offered a managerial job and moved to Taunton in 1996, where he and his wife raised three children.

He said Hannoush discontinued its franchise program five years ago when it became apparent just how difficult it was to recruit qualified owners.

“It’s a hard process to learn the trade,” Abouzeid said.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Hannoush Jewelers builds $3M 'flagship' style store in Raynham. What's it like inside?